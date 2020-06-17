URBANA - Lyle Vance Hall, 26 of Hilliard, Ohio went to rest in Jesus' arms on Sunday, June 14, 2020 in his home. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2-3:30 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020 on in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Private funeral services for family will follow in the funeral home with Pastor Kazy Hinds officiating. You may join the procession to the cemetery, lineup will begin at 3:30 p.m. at VERNON FUNERAL HOME, 235 Miami Street, Urbana, Ohio.