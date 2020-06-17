Lyle Hall
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lyle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

URBANA - Lyle Vance Hall, 26 of Hilliard, Ohio went to rest in Jesus' arms on Sunday, June 14, 2020 in his home. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2-3:30 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020 on in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Private funeral services for family will follow in the funeral home with Pastor Kazy Hinds officiating. You may join the procession to the cemetery, lineup will begin at 3:30 p.m. at VERNON FUNERAL HOME, 235 Miami Street, Urbana, Ohio.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vernon Family Funeral Homes
235 Miami Street
Urbana, OH 43078
(937) 653-8888
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved