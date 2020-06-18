URBANA - Lyle Vance Hall laid into Jesus' arms on June 14, 2020 in Hilliard, Ohio.

Lyle was born on December 16, 1993 in Springfield, Ohio. He was a graduate of Urbana High School Class of 2012. Lyle was an avid supporter of The Ohio State University. He was a student of a variety of sports, he schooled himself on the finesse of the game and was a master of all stats. To us he was our Lyle V., Big Guy and Gentle Giant. He had an infectious smile, and his laughter lit up the room and oh how he could tell a story. Lyle opened his arms to all he met and wrapped them around all diversity. Lyle leaves to cherish him, his mom, Amy (Knotts) Waldren, stepmother, Jackie Barr-Hall, sister, Grace McConnell, niece, Luna Rose Vance McConnell, brother, Jake Hall; grandmother, Paddy Barr and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his father, John E. Hall, his maternal grandparents, Belinda Waldren and Jim Waldren, paternal grandparents, Forrest and Lucy Hall and his constant feline companion Mr. Grey. Memorial contributions may be made to your local animal shelter or local Mental Health Services. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2-3:30 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020 on in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Private funeral services for family will follow in the funeral home with Pastor Kazy Hinds officiating. You may join the procession to the cemetery, lineup will begin at 3:30 p.m. at VERNON FUNERAL HOME, 235 Miami Street, Urbana, Ohio. Burial will follow in Kingscreek Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.