URBANA - M. June Powell, 79, of Urbana, Ohio passed away on Monday, June 16, 2020 in Oakwood Village. She was born April 26, 1941 in Woodstock, Ohio, the daughter of Walter L. and Sarah L. (Wilkins) Gray. June was a member of the Kingscreek United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Guys and Dolls and the Kingscreek Ladies Choir and the Country Friends. June is survived by her daughters, Myra L. King and Manessa J. Roland; sons, Walter C. (Jeannine) Powell and Jerry D. Powell; her grandchildren, Danielle King, Sean King and Raajih Roland, Jared, Zachariah and Isaac (Jaqueline) Sanford; as well as her great-grandson, London. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Mary Scott, aunts, Jean Smith and June Ober, nephew, Joe Brown, close friends, Larry Woodruff, Ann Shafer and Grace Johnson. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. A gathering of family and friends will be held 10-noon on Monday, June 22, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, where a private funeral service for family will follow with Pastor David Brown officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Kingscreek United Methodist Church, 1362 Kennard-Kingscreek Road, Urbana, Ohio 430778 or Breast Friends Forever of Champaign County, 8044 Catawba-Mechanicsburg Road, Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044. Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com