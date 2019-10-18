URBANA - Mabel Kile Marlatt, loving wife and mother, 91, of Urbana, OH passed away October 16, 2019. She was a long-time resident of Rush County, IN before moving to Urbana. Mabel was born on December 27, 1927 in Andersonville, IN, to the late Maurice Kile and Bernice (Sherwood) Kile.

She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Carl Marlatt, brother, Kevin (Marsha) Kile, two children, Michael (Barbara) Marlatt of Powder Springs, GA and Kim (Roger) Halterman of Urbana, OH, four grandchildren, Christopher Marlatt, Lauren Marlatt, Kristen Marlatt and Ben Halterman. She is also survived by two step grandchildren, Linda (Dale) Todd and Brian (Baileigh) Halterman and four step great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Mabel was preceded in death by her brothers, Thomas Kile, Charles Kile and sister, Ruth (Kile) Oldham.

As an active member of the Rush County community, Mabel dedicated her time to working many years at the Rush County Soil and Water Conservation Office in Rushville, IN, attending St. Paul United Methodist Church of Rushville, chartering the Rush County Delta Theta Tau Sorority, and participating as a long-term member of the Richland Happy Homemakers and the Order of the Eastern Star. Mabel is remembered by those closest to her as a spunky, honest, and loyal friend who loved red nail polish and Indiana University basketball.

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff at Hearth and Home of Urbana and Hospice of Dayton. We would also like to express our appreciation for the support and prayers from the members of the Urbana Church of the Nazarene.

Friends and family are welcome 10-11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, followed by the funeral service at noon at Moster Mortuary, Rushville, IN. Final interment will follow at East Hill Cemetery, Rushville, IN.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation or to the Urbana Church of the Nazarene.