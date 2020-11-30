1/1
Madeline K. Riley
MECHANICSBURG - Madeline K. Riley, 95, of Mechanicsburg, Ohio passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 in Sisters Assisted Living Facility.

She was born July 10, 1925 in Marion County, the daughter of Nathan S. and Grace (Turvey) Keeler. Madeline was a 1944 graduate of Mechanicsburg High School. She retired as an Inspector from Ranco in Plain City after 27 years of service. She also worked at Grimes in Urbana. She enjoyed gardening, feeding the birds and working with flowers as well as traveling. Madeline loved spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She had a good spirit and was very patient and understanding. Her family loved her dearly and she will be missed greatly.

She is survived by her son, James "Jim" "Gyro" Riley; sisters, Clara Headings, Alfie Waldning; brother, Alfred (Janet) Keeler; granddaughter, Dawn (Matt) Turner; great-grandsons, Cody & Nick (Ellie) Callicoat and Chase Turner; great-great-granddaughter Paisley Callicoat; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband of 60 years, James "Elwood" Riley, sisters, Opal (Keeler) Law and Francis (Zimmer) Dickson, brothers, Woody, Cliff & Frank Zimmer and Cecil Keeler, as well as her beloved dog, Toy.

Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 12-2 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020 in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg. Funeral services will follow in the funeral home with Pastor Linden Good officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Mechanicsburg, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Madeline's memory to the American Cancer Society, Southwest Region Office, 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, OH 45206.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.



Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
