URBANA - Madeline Van Hoose, 84, of Urbana, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 29, 2020 in the Springfield Regional Medical Center.

Madeline was born May 29, 1936 in Louisa, KY, the daughter of the late Fred and Nora (Scarberry) Thompson. Madeline served as a nurse's aide. She very much enjoyed spending time with her great-granddaughters and going to yard sales. She is survived by her daughter, Mary (Charlie) Lantz; grandson Grant Edward Saylor III; great-granddaughters Aubriana (Cody) & Anastacia Saylor; and step-grandsons, Anthony and Terry Gonzalez. Madeline is preceded in death by her first husband, Raymond Newland Sr. and her second husband, Mitchell Van Hoose; sisters Marie Thompson, Margaret Fraley, Dixie Fraley and Iva Thompson; step-son, Raymond Newland Jr., step-daughter, Linda Gonzalez and step-granddaughter, Kimberly Gonzalez. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guideline set by Governor DeWine's office. The use of face masks is required. Graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in Oak Dale Cemetery, Urbana, Ohio with Pastor Tom Brodbeck officiating. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.



Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
