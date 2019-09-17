ST. PARIS - Major Ralph E. Doerzbacher, Jr., USAF (ret), age 84 of Saint Paris, OH passed away in his residence on Monday, September 16, 2019. Born on April 6, 1935 in Pittsburgh, PA, he was a son of the late Ralph E. and Pearl (Hotz) Doerzbacher, Sr. He married Ruth Marie Sprague on August 25, 1956 and she preceded him in death on August 20, 1992. A 1953 graduate of Etna High School in PA, and a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh with a B.S. in Physics, Major Doerzbacher served his country in the USAF for 23 years. He then worked for the Dept. of Defense as an engineer for 3 years. He was a member of the St. Paris United Methodist Church. He enjoyed caving, the Ohio Nature Conservatory, Boy Scouts and was a supporter of Cedar Bog in Champaign County and a member of the National Speleologic Society. Major Doerzbacher is survived by 4 children: MSGT Ralph (Meg) Doerzbacher, USAF (ret.) of Buffalo, NY, Kim (Francis) Weisenberger of Beavercreek, OH, Dawn (Dr. Philip) Mumford of Beavercreek, OH, and SSGT Eric (Susan) Doerzbacher, US Army (ret.) of St. Paris, OH. He was a loving grandfather to eleven grandchildren: Capt. Ryan (1st Lt. Kiley) Doerzbacher of Dallas, TX, Tara Doerzbacher of Boalsburg, PA, Dr. Kendra (Rob) Davis of Indianapolis, IN, Dr. Kristin (Eric) Sanders of Danville, PA, Anna, Sara, Patrick, and Grace Mumford of Beavercreek, OH, Jenna, Michelle, and Jacob Doerzbacher of St. Paris, OH, and three great grandchildren, Colton and Cora Davis and Dean Sanders. A sister-in-law, Carolyn Doerzbacher of Greensburg, PA and many extended family members also survive him. In addition to his parents and wife, a brother, Harry Doerzbacher, preceded him in death. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 in the Atkins-Shively Funeral Home, 216 S. Springfield Street, St. Paris, Ohio with Pastor Dave Kepple of the St. Paris United Methodist Church presiding. A gathering of friends and family will be held two hours prior to the service in the funeral home on Saturday, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com