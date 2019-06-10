URBANA - Marcella June Ratcliff, "Momma June," 84, of Urbana, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born on May 24, 1935, in Champaign County, the daughter of the late Marion and Nellie (Ellai) Ropp.

Marcella worked at Mercy Hospital many years ago when it was located behind Vancrest. She was a bus driver for Lawnview and was also a Cub Scout leader. She always enjoyed going to Pow Wows and watching her grandkids play sports. She never knew a stranger. Above all else, Marcella loved her family, especially her grandkids and always put others' needs first.

She is survived by her son, Terry Joe Ratcliff Sr. and wife Tammy of Urbana; grandchildren, Michelle Nicole Runkle and Heather Nichole Behlmer and husband Casey, all of Urbana; great-grandchildren, Dominic Kaminski, Blake Kaminski, Nicholas McLean Jr., Eli Ullery, Elli Ullery, Logan Behlmer and Lilyanna Behlmer; siblings, Jean Miller, Jim and his wife Phyllis Ropp, Virgil and his wife Linda Ropp; sister-in-law, Beverly Ropp and brother-in-law, John Miller; special friend Marvel Ferguson; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Billy Joe Ratcliff; daughters, Cathy Lynn Ratcliff and Crystal Kay Ratcliff; grandson, Terry Joe Ratcliff Jr.; brother, Jerry Ropp; and sister, Linda Miller.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6-8p.m. at WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME where a service will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Kings Creek Cemetery, Urbana. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.