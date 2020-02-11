COLUMBUS - Margaret Ann "Peg" Robbins Reardon, 89, of Urbana and formerly of Columbus died Friday, February 7, 2020 at home. She was retired from O.P.E.R.S. Peg is preceded in death by her son, James W. Reardon. She is survived by daughter, Lee Ann (Gilmer, Jr.) Smith; grandsons, Gilmer E. Smith, III and James Lee (Lindsey Andrey) Smith; great-grandsons, Jonah and Micah Smith. Former member of Indianola Church of Christ, she was Past Chaplain of Community Chapter, Eastern Star; Past High Priestess of North Star 45, White Shrine of Jerusalem; Past Royal Matron of Columbus Court 53 Order of the Amaranth. Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, February 16, 2020 at RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME, 2383 North High St., Columbus, Ohio, where friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Park in Terre Haute, Indiana. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Hospice of the Miami Valley, 1948 N. Limestone St., Springfield, OH 45503. To leave condolencec please visit: www.RutherfordFuneralHome.com