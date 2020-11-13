URBANA - Margaret L. Denzer, age 94, of Urbana, Ohio passed away peacefully on November 8, 2020. She was born August 6, 1926 in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, the daughter of Lewis and Villa (Kramer) Manhart. She had a wonderful life married to the late William H. Denzer living in Ohio and South Carolina enjoying boating, bridge, socializing and spending time with family. She is survived by her daughter, Susan M. Taylor (Denzer) and 3 dearly loved granddaughters, Meagan Burwell (Taylor), Olivia Taylor, and Hope Level (Taylor) and 2 wonderful grandsons-in-law, Jeshua Burwell and Ethan Level.

She graduated from Bowling Green State University in 1948 with a bachelor's degree in education, obtaining her master's degree during her career teaching history and home economics for 32 years.

She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, TWIG Auxiliary of Mercy Health Urbana Hospital and DAR where she was the committee chairman for Insignia and National Defense. She also enjoyed being a member of the Urbana Country Club. She participated in the local garden club, the home and garden tour, and the Urbana Arts Council. She was generous beyond measure, donating to many local charities and groups throughout the year.

She had great zest for life and was very creative. She is known for her immense talents: oil painting and drawing, taking college art classes well into her retirement, writing poems, taking voice lessons, playing the piano, and playing bridge.

She leaves us all a beautiful example of wisdom, hard work, giving back to the local community balanced with a deep love of creativity, family and fun. Her smile, support, hugs and quick wit will be genuinely missed by all.

Due to COVID, a memorial service will be held in the spring of 2021.