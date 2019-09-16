MOORESVILLE, N.C. - Margaret Mae Watson, 78, of Mooresville, North Carolina, passed away on September 10, 2019, after a sudden illness. She was born February 28, 1941, in Bowling Green, Ohio, to the late Horace W. Green and Edna (Frank) Green and raised in Urbana, Ohio. Margaret is survived by her children, Leigh Staffon Durham, of Mooresville, North Carolina and Peter Geoffrey Staffon, of Groton, Massachusetts and one granddaughter and her brother, William Green, of Fort McCoy, Florida. A memorial service will be determined at a later date to be held in Ohio. Memorial donations may be made to the Doberman Rescue of the Triad, P.O. Box 13979, Greensboro, North Carolina 27415-3979 (a 501c3 nonprofit organization) or Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Road, Statesville, North Carolina 28625. CAVIN-COOK FUNERAL HOME, Mooresville, North Carolina, is serving the Watson family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.