ST. PARIS - Margaret S. Godwin, age 71 of DeGraff, passed away on August 21, 2019 in Rosewood.

She was born on September 12, 1947 in Urbana to the late Harry and Wanna (McIntire) Taylor. She married Stanley "Dave" Godwin on January 8, 1977 and he survives. She is survived by six children; Melonie ("Bill") Pottenger of Conover, Robert Pitts of Urbana, Paul (Nicole Amburgey) Godwin of Springhills, Christopher (Christy Trimble) Godwin of Springfield, Brian (Deavon) Godwin of Peebles, Phillip (Amber) Godwin of Blue Creek and Cody Spriggs of DeGraff. She was a loving grandmother to twelve grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by four sisters, Josephine (Kenny) Gillespie of St. Paris, Judy (Jack) Copsey of St. Mary's, Mary Maddy of Millerstown, Yvonne Baul of Christiansburg, Shirley Wheeland of Urbana and brothers Marvin Taylor of Defiance and Bruce Taylor of Urbana and many nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to her parents a daughter Stephanie Brandyberry and a son, Wayne Godwin, preceded her in death.

Margaret loved flowers, working in the yard and most of all loved her children and grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the ATKINS-SHIVELY FUNERAL HOME, 216 S. Springfield St., St. Paris, Ohio 43072 with Reverend Rick Clos of the Lighthouse Tabernacle presiding. Visitation for family and friends will be on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. in the funeral home. Private burial will be at the convenience of the family. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com