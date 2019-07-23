URBANA - Margit Coon, 90, of Urbana, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in Mercy McAuley Care Center, Urbana.

Margit was born on May 28, 1929 in Budakeszi, Hungary. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Stanley Hess in 1949, and second husband James Coon, who passed away August 2016. James and Margit were married for 64 years.

Also preceding Margit in death were her parents, Rosalia Schleer and Martin Timmel, her brothers Martin Pinelli, Josef Schleer, Ferenc Schleer, Anton Schleer, and sisters Elisabeth Schleer Schindler and Juli from England.

Margit is survived by her sons, Marty (Laura) Hess, Bruce (Steve Page) Coon; daughter, Debbie Mefford; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Margit was most proud of achieving American Naturalization Citizenship on April 19, 1956. Early on, Margit would be asked to speak of her hardships during the war and the Hungarian refugee period and would state how nice it was to live in America without fear. She was very thankful and shared her good fortune when able.

Up until recently she was asked to speak at several events, one in which her brother from Germany was able to observe her talk. They recounted events of growing up in Hungary and the difficulties presented to them. After 20 years away from her family, she was able to reunite by both her family coming from abroad and visiting them once in 1971.

Once, when several Hungarian students came to Urbana, Congressman Brown asked if Margit and Jim could house them at their home. It was an event filled time, but just as always, she and her husband made everyone feel welcomed.

Being a member of the Champaign County Historical Society, often giving tours to the children in the area, and serving at the Oktoberfest, joining her friends at the Buck Creek Club and Friends of the Champaign County Library, Margit enjoyed being around her family and friends, wanting to contribute her time when able. She would not let anything interrupt her Monday Night WWF.

She retired as the head cook of Urbana Local and South Elementary schools after many years of service. She often stated how satisfying and enjoyable it was to serve the kids a decent meal and hefty servings after, as a child herself, she had to stand in line for food.

The family would like to especially thank Rosemary, Janet, Nancy, Zara, Joyce, Carol and Lew among others who were very much appreciated by both Margit and her husband. Thank you also to the Mercy Hospital and McAuley staff.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family with a private family burial at the Grandview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice of Miami Valley, 1948 N. Limestone St., Springfield, OH 45503; Champaign County Historical Society, 809 E Lawn Ave., Urbana, OH 43078; The Caring Kitchen, 300 Miami St., Urbana, OH 43078.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.walterfunerals.com.