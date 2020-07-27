URBANA - Marianne Schlueter Watson, 91, of Urbana, passed away July 24 at Oakwood Village in Springfield, Ohio. Born February 16, 1929 in Akron, Ohio, Marianne was the daughter of Dr. Simon Schlueter and Marian McMaster Schlueter. Following her graduation from Akron Buchtel High School, she received her bachelor's degree in education from The Ohio State University where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. She met her husband, Tom Watson, at OSU and their journey in life took them to Elgin, Illinois; Urbana, Portsmouth and Bedford, Ohio, before returning to Urbana for good in 1963.

An elementary school teacher in both the Urbana and Graham school systems, Marianne's caring personality and high expectations impacted the lives of generations of students. Her life interests included dance as she grew up and then travel, both around the world with friends and around the country to visit her sons and their families.

She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Urbana where she sang in the choir and served on numerous committees. A life-long reader, Marianne was also a member of the American Association of University Women. Her friends will remember their standing Friday night dinner outings, her grandchildren will remember her Sunday morning French toast, and everyone will remember her warm smile and welcoming personality.

Marianne was predeceased by her husband, Tom Watson, and brother, Tom Schlueter. She is survived by son Andrew (Carol Hance Watson), of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and their daughters, Madeleine and Elizabeth Watson, and Corinne (R.J. Dymke) Watson Dymke and great-granddaughter, Dorothy Lee Dymke; son Alan (Lisa Dickerson Watson), of Springfield, Ohio, and their children, Matthew (Kathryn Beck Watson) and Sarah; sister, Susie Schlueter Haupt, sister-in-law, Barbara Schlueter, and several nieces and nephews.

Marianne will be laid to rest at Oakdale Cemetery in a private family ceremony and then, when gathering together is once again safe, there will be a public celebration of her life. Memorial gifts may be made to First Presbyterian Church, Urbana, Ohio or The Ohio State University.