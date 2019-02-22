Obituary Print Mariel R. Valentine Valentine | Visit Guest Book

ST. PARIS - Mariel R. Valentine, age 81, of DeGraff, passed away at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 21, 2019 in Mercy Memorial Hospital, Urbana. Born on August 2, 1937 in Troy, Ohio, Mariel was a daughter of the late Raymond and Marjorie (DeRemer) Macy. She married Robert E. Valentine on November 2, 1956 and he preceded her in death on April 17, 2012. She is survived by three children, Jane (Ron) Clay, Barb Valentine and Mike (Nancy) Valentine, all of DeGraff. She was a loving grandmother to four grandchildren: Sara (Andy) Hoover, Courtney DeMoss, Brittany Spencer, all of West Liberty, and Bethany (Chad) Roosa of Urbana and several great-grandchildren. Brother Doug (Cheryl) Macy of Conover, sister Karen (Marvin) Brautigam of St. Paris and daughter-in-law Nancy Valentine of West Liberty also survive. Mariel was a 1955 graduate of Rosewood High School and she retired as Treasurer from Graham Local Schools in 1995. Graveside funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the Rosedale Cemetery, N. St. Rt 235, Conover, Ohio. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to an animal shelter of your choice. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019

