MECHANICSBURG - Marjorie Elizabeth (Virts) Kauffman, 88, of Mechanicsburg, Ohio, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 in the OSU Wexner Medical Center Hospice Unit, Columbus, Ohio.

She was born February 18, 1931 in Champaign County, Ohio, the eldest daughter of the late Philip and Bernice (Vanskiver) Virts.

Marjorie worked as a cook for Urbana City Schools starting at East Elementary, then Urbana Local and finally Urbana High School, where she was head cook. After retiring from the city schools, she worked at Woodland Golf Course.

Marjorie became a member of Ohio Eastern Star Caroline Chapter #39 O.E.S. of Mechanicsburg, Ohio in March 1983. She was Worthy Matron in 2000 and 2007; Grand Representative of Puerto Rico in Ohio in 2004; and Grand Aide to the Deputy Grand Matron of District 18.

Marjorie was an avid reader and always had a book in hand or in her lap if she fell asleep. She enjoyed a variety of topics and authors. Family and friends knew who to ask if pies were needed for family gatherings, potluck meals, birthdays, or even gifts. Marjorie was always ready and willing to bake her delicious pies for which she was known as "Pie Lady."

Marjorie is survived by her husband, Charles Edward Kauffman, with whom she would have celebrated 72 years of marriage in July; children, Virginia (John) Cahoon, Chillicothe, Ohio, Kay (Bob) Grigsby, Clarksville, TN, Charles "Skip" (Carla) Kauffman, Lake Placid, FL and Wendy (Rock) Brenner, Cable, Ohio; son-in-law, Richard "Ju" Norris; 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; siblings, Martha (Harvey) Donohoe, Jim (Nancy) Virts, and Jane Stimmel; and a large extended family, and many close friends.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Dorothy "Dottie" Norris on May 18, 2019.

The family would like to thank Jeanette Roberts and Martha Black for their love and support of our mother. We also extend grateful love to the duty beyond the call of Mimi Ault.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on June 17, 2019 in the Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church, Mechanicsburg, Ohio. An Eastern Star service will be held at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on June 18, 2019 in the church with Pastor Mimi Ault officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Mechanicsburg, Ohio. Arrangements are in the very capable hands of VERNON FUNERAL HOMES.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church, 50 N Main St., Mechanicsburg, OH 43044, Mechanicsburg Public Library, 60 S Main St, Mechanicsburg, OH 43044, Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Rd., Newark, OH 43055, or Ohio Eastern Star, 10 N. Main St., Mechanicsburg, 43044.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.