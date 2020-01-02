URBANA - Marjorie "Margie" Moffitt, 66, of Urbana passed away December 31, 2019 in Mercy Health – Springfield Regional Medical Center. Margie was born October 5, 1953 in Springfield, Ohio. She was a Registered Nurse. Margie enjoyed gardening, sewing, painting and caring for animals. She loved music and was a member of Job's Daughters. Margie is survived by her daughters, Lee Ann and Kelly (Brad) Glessner; her grandchildren, Barrett and Bodey Glessner; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Roderick "Rod" Moffitt; parents, Marvin and Patricia "Pat" (Duval) Metherd. A gathering of family and friends will be held 1-2 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2020 in the funeral home with Chris Livingston officiating. Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com