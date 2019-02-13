GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Mark Allen Frantz, 53, of Gainesville, FL passed away from pancreatic cancer January 21, 2019 at York Hospice Center. Mark was born in Springfield, graduated from Urbana High School in 1983, and served 6 years in the United States Navy. He was a PetSmart manager and coached youth baseball teams. He is survived by his father, James (Claudia) Frantz, his mother, Elizabeth Jeanie Frantz, his wife, Robin Frantz, his two children, Christopher (Ashley) Frantz and Brad Frantz, three step children, Michael, Alex, and Wendy Johnson, several grandchildren, Jayden, Eden, Houston, Lexton, and Kodi, and two brothers, Paul (Ronda) Frantz and Dave (Cherie) Frantz.