URBANA - Mark Boardman, age 56, of Urbana, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 15, 2020. He was born on February 11, 1964, the son of Beldon Boardman and Carolyn (Mark) Vincent. In addition to his mother and step-father, Mark is survived by his children, Joshua Boardman, Jordan (Hope) Boardman, and Zoë Boardman; brothers, Shane Boardman and Jason (Michelle) Boardman; as well as his granddaughters, Mia, Alea, and Daniella. Mark is preceded in death by his father. Mark loved to be with his family and cherished his time with his granddaughters. He will be sadly missed by those that knew him. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com