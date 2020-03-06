URBANA - Mark D. Gleason, age 59, of Colorado passed away peacefully March 2, 2020. Mark was born June 15, 1960, in Alpena, Michigan. Mark moved to Urbana where he attended high school, then going on to graduate from The Ohio State University. Mark worked many years in the building business. Survivors include his wife Paulette, son Grant of Colorado, his parents Robert and Carol Higgins of Urbana, sister Cathleen (Tony) Entler of South Charleston, Ohio, in-laws Ben and Carol Grant of Naples, Florida, and close friends, David Buckles, Mark McManon and Jeff Kelch. Private services will be held in Colorado.