MARYSVILLE - Mark Eugene Boyer, age 64, of North Lewisburg, died Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Green Hills Community Health Center in West Liberty. A beekeeper, he was an associate of Honey Health Farms. A machinist by trade, he was a former associate of Ray Lewis and Sons. He was a 1974 graduate of Marysville High School and served with the Ohio Army National Guard. He was an antique collector and enjoyed socializing with friends and family. He especially was a devoted and loving grandpa. He was born July 6, 1954 in Marysville, Ohio to the late Donald Boyer and Inez "Peggy" Davis Harrell. He was also predeceased by a nephew, Mike Boyer. He is survived by his son, Dustin (Keirsty) Boyer of North Lewisburg; his twin sister, Rhonda (Keith) Mulkey of Cable, a sister, Penny Griffith of Richwood and brothers, Donnie (Kay) Boyer and Steven (Lea) Boyer, both of North Lewisburg; three grandchildren, Nevaeh, Halee and Jake; and many other relatives and friends, including his former wife, Lindy Boyer of North Lewisburg; his nephew, Tyler Boyer; and his nieces, Ninna and Veronica. Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at UNDERWOOD FUNERAL HOME, where the family will receive friends beginning at 5 p.m. Pastor Roger Williams will officiate. Interment will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.