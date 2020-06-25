Marlyn D. Myers
URBANA - Marlyn D. Myers, 92, lifelong resident of Urbana, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the McAuley Center. He was born on July 10, 1927, in Selma, Ohio, the son of the late Curtis and Pearl (Massie) Myers. Marlyn is survived by his beloved wife whom he married on March 17, 1946, Betty J. (Campbell) Myers; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Susan Myers; granddaughter, Meredith (David) Carrier; great-granddaughter, Evie Carrier; and 2 nephews, Scott (Vicki) Myers and Jim Holland. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by 2 sisters and 7 brothers. Marlyn was a proud veteran serving in the United States Army as a military police officer in Europe in WWII. He retired from Howard Paper Company after over 40 years of service. Marlyn will be laid to rest at Oak Dale Cemetery with a private inurnment. Arrangements are in the care of WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.



Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
