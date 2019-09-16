WEST LIBERTY - Marlyn Ilene "Molly" Thornburg, 89, of West Liberty, passed away Thursday evening, September 12, 2019, at Green Hills Care Center.

She was born in Urbana on November 8, 1929, to the late Arthur E. and Bertha G. (Hart) Nichols. Molly married Paul Russell Thornburg on August 30, 1947, in Urbana and he preceded her in death on April 8, 2001. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Patricia Paul and Joyce Chaffin.

Molly is survived by her six sons and their spouses, Michael (Judy) Thornburg, Larry (Kathy) Thornburg, Chuck (Tammy) Thornburg, John (Ann) Thornburg, Dave (Carol) Thornburg, and Tim (Debbie) Thornburg; 21 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren; a sister, Susan Nichols; and many nieces and nephews.

Molly was a longtime member of Urbana Friends Church and recently was attending Bethel Mennonite Church in West Liberty. She had previously worked at G.C. Murphy 1965-1977, then went to work at CTS from 1977-1981, and also had worked at Diamond H Meat. Molly enjoyed working with flowers, baking and decorating cakes.

Friends may call at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, West Liberty, on Thursday, September 19, 2019, from 9 to 11 a.m., where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with her son, Pastor Michael Thornburg officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Fairview Cemetery, West Liberty.

Memorial contributions may be made to Green Hills Care Center, 6557 US Hwy 68 South, West Liberty, OH 43357.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the staff of EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME, West Liberty, and online condolences may be expressed at www.edsfh.com