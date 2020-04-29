URBANA - Marlyn Sue Smith, 87, of Urbana, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born September 5, 1932 in Urbana, Ohio, the daughter of Bill and Myrtle (Johnson) Powell. Marlyn graduated from Salem High School. She was a member of Kingscreek United Methodist Church. She had worked locally at Champaign Bank and as a meat cutter at McInturff's market.

Marlyn looked forward to and enjoyed spending winters in Florida. She is survived by her children, daughters. Melinda Smith Worthen and Melissia (Rick) Clyburn and sons, Randy (Dean Blue) Smith and Shannon (Tammy) Smith; grandchildren Talya (Michael) Beverly, Haley (Shaun) Dunlap, Lindsay Clyburn, Alex (Zeke) Dicke, Ethan Smith and Kelly Worthen Perkins; her great-grandchildren, Savannah Beverly, Gideon and Lincoln Dunlap; her brother, Jerry Powell; her sister-in-law, Beverly Coleman; special daughter, Neva Plank Cramer; as well as additional family friends and numerous nieces and nephews. Marlyn is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Donn Ray Smith and granddaughter, Heidi M. Smith. Services will be held at the convenience of the family and are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Memorial contributions can be made to Kingscreek United Methodist Church, 1362 Kennard Kingscreek Road, Urbana, Ohio 43078. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com