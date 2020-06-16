WILMINGTON - Marsha Ann Tomlin, age 75, of Wilmington, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at her home. She was born November 16, 1944 in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of the late Nobel "Ned" and Florence Kerner Baker. Marsha always put God first, and loved her family. She enjoyed participating in the Emmaus Community and belonged to Dove Church in Wilmington. Marsha had worked at Clinton Memorial Hospital as a Manager, Grant Writer, Librarian and Nurse for 35 years. She also enjoyed researching genealogy and leaving a legacy for her family. Marsha is survived by children, Nancy (Jim) Ray of New Bern, North Carolina, Kes (Lisa) Tomlin of Walkersville, Maryland, Shawn (Kelly) Tomlin of Georgetown, Ohio, Blaze (Amanda) Tomlin of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, and Tiffany (Greg) Walls of Wilmington; grandchildren, Trevor (Destiny) Tomlin, Jessica (Tim) Carpenter, Kylie Tomlin, Piper Tomlin, Finn Tomlin, Dane Tomlin, Chaiten Tomlin, Katrina Tomlin, Maverick Tomlin, Reissen Tomlin, Calvin Walls, and Sydney Walls; great grandchildren, Luke Tomlin and Jackson Carpenter; siblings, Shari Lucid of Urbana, Terry Baker of Sarasota, Florida, Debbie Baker of Venice, Florida, and Kirk Baker of Washington State. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Brown Funeral Home, Wilmington. Dave Hinman of Dove Church will officiate. Visitation will be held Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. at the funeral Home. Burial in Concord Cemetery, Urbana will take place with committal services at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be directed to the Wilmington Area Emmaus Community, c/o Janell Smart, 5430 Cuba Road, Wilmington, Ohio 45177. For more information, or to sign our on-line register, please visit www.arehart-brown.com or see our Facebook page, BROWN FUNERAL HOME.