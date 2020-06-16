Marsha Ann Tomlin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marsha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WILMINGTON - Marsha Ann Tomlin, age 75, of Wilmington, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at her home. She was born November 16, 1944 in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of the late Nobel "Ned" and Florence Kerner Baker. Marsha always put God first, and loved her family. She enjoyed participating in the Emmaus Community and belonged to Dove Church in Wilmington. Marsha had worked at Clinton Memorial Hospital as a Manager, Grant Writer, Librarian and Nurse for 35 years. She also enjoyed researching genealogy and leaving a legacy for her family. Marsha is survived by children, Nancy (Jim) Ray of New Bern, North Carolina, Kes (Lisa) Tomlin of Walkersville, Maryland, Shawn (Kelly) Tomlin of Georgetown, Ohio, Blaze (Amanda) Tomlin of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, and Tiffany (Greg) Walls of Wilmington; grandchildren, Trevor (Destiny) Tomlin, Jessica (Tim) Carpenter, Kylie Tomlin, Piper Tomlin, Finn Tomlin, Dane Tomlin, Chaiten Tomlin, Katrina Tomlin, Maverick Tomlin, Reissen Tomlin, Calvin Walls, and Sydney Walls; great grandchildren, Luke Tomlin and Jackson Carpenter; siblings, Shari Lucid of Urbana, Terry Baker of Sarasota, Florida, Debbie Baker of Venice, Florida, and Kirk Baker of Washington State. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Brown Funeral Home, Wilmington. Dave Hinman of Dove Church will officiate. Visitation will be held Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. at the funeral Home. Burial in Concord Cemetery, Urbana will take place with committal services at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be directed to the Wilmington Area Emmaus Community, c/o Janell Smart, 5430 Cuba Road, Wilmington, Ohio 45177. For more information, or to sign our on-line register, please visit www.arehart-brown.com or see our Facebook page, BROWN FUNERAL HOME.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
237 W Main St
Wilmington, OH 45177
(937) 382-2247
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved