SPRINGFIELD - Marsha L. (Hupp) Berry, 84, of Springfield passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Wooded Glen. She was born October 31, 1935 in Springfield, the daughter of the late Ralph and Mary (Dingledine) Hupp. Marsha was a 1953 graduate of Northwestern High School. She was a lifelong member of Tremont City United Methodist Church, avid sports fan and especially The Ohio State Buckeyes and Cincinnati Reds. Survivors include her three children, Mike Berry of Springfield, Jon (Robin) Berry of Cable, Ohio and Sue (John) Rodgers of Springfield; one sister, Gayle (Don) Carlyle of Florida; five grandchildren, Ranee (Todd) Dewiel of Liberty Township, Ohio, Rachel (Dave) Price of McClure, Ohio, Christopher Berry of San Diego, California, Thomas Berry of Cable, Ohio and Eric Rodgers of Springfield; three great-grandchildren, Jack Dewiel, Addie Dewiel and Ronni Price; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas E. Berry in March of 2016. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 3 to 5 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A graveside service will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Tremont City with Pastor Walter Mock officiating. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com