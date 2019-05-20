MT. DORA, Fla. - Marshall Junior Sizemore of Mt. Dora, Fl, went to be with the Lord on May 14, 2019 in Leesburg, FL. He was surrounded by his family. Marshall was born in Greenup, Kentucky on June 17, 1940 to Marshall and Adria (Jerrells) Sizemore. Marshall worked for many years at Robbins and Myers (Kone) in Springfield, OH. He enjoyed traveling the country, and eventually living in Mt. Dora, FL with his wife, Janice (Myers) Sizemore. Marshall is survived by Janice, brothers, Tom (Connie) Sizemore, Gary (Sylvia) Sizemore of Urbana, OH, sisters, Wilma (Richard) McClure of West Liberty, OH, Jannie (Chuck) Samson, Urbana, OH and Neva Suchland, also of Urbana, OH, his son, Marshall (Chip) Rhonda Sizemore of Fuquay Varina, NC, and stepson, Steven (Todd) and Jodi Randall of Frisco, TX. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, whom he adored, Marshall (Travis) Sizemore and Wyatt Sizemore of Fuquay Varina, NC., Amanda (Thomas Durst) Sizemore of Urbana, OH and Cole Randall of Frisco, TX, and his great-granddaughter, Audrey Louise Durst of Urbana, OH. Marshall is pre-deceased by his brother, George Sizemore and his sister, Vernice McCulla. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, extended family and special friends who deeply loved him.

Marshall was cremated and a memorial service will be held for him on June 15, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Kings Creek Baptist Church, 1250 Kennard Kingscreek Rd., Urbana, OH 43078.