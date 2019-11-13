URBANA - Martha Ann Skaggs, 63 of Urbana, passed away peacefully at Mercy Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.

She was born on March 13, 1956 in Urbana, the daughter of the late Harlen and Ruth (Randall) Skaggs. Martha is survived by her beloved siblings, Carrie Skaggs, Darlene Taylor, Sammy (Eletta) Skaggs, Janet (Robert) Ward and Kenny Skaggs; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is preceded by her grandparents, Carrie and Alonzo Randall.

Martha was the kindest, most caring soul you could ever meet. She was always grateful for her family and friends and was an amazing sister. She loved animals, gospel music, going out to eat to get her hamburger, fries and Pepsi and she adored children, especially babies. Her contagious smile and positive outlook will be deeply missed by her family and the lives she touched.

Viewing will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of Christ in Christian Union, 1121 N. Main St. with Pastor Mike Grable officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Dale Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.