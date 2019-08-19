URBANA - Martha Frances Evilsizor died Monday, August 12, 2019 in Vancrest of Urbana, OH, of natural causes. She was born April 24, 1925 to Lola E. Neer in Champaign County, Urbana, OH. She was later adopted by her grandparents, Clarence A. and Clara A. Neer.

Martha worked at Shields Bootery as a young lady and later as a secretary at Howard Bond and then Grimes Manufacturing for several years. She was also a secretary for the Urbana Nazarene Church for a time. She loved to read and to do vegetable and flower gardening. She held many offices and taught many Sunday School classes over the years at her church.

On June 8, 1945, Martha married Robert Rhodes Overfield who passed away in a farming accident on September 6, 1945.

On January 3, 1948, Martha married Richard L. Evilsizor of Urbana, OH. Together they have four sons: Stephen L. (Joy) of West Chester, OH, Philip V. (Anita) of Urbana, OH, Daniel V. (Carolyn) of Highland, IN and Mark A. (Sherry) of Olathe, KS. Martha has nine grandchildren: Josh (Adrianne) Evilsizor of Columbus, OH, Justin (Emily) of Philadelphia, PA, Christi (Jake) Haulman of Urbana, OH, Noel C. Evilsizor of Oro Valley, AZ, Amy (Mike) Zlatarich of St. Louis, MA, Katy (Tracy) Evilsizor of Las Vegas, NV, Tim (Cyndi) Evilsizor of Munster, IN, Hannah (David) Klohr of Olathe, KS, and Nathaniel Evilsizor of Olathe, KS; 12 great-grandchildren: Dylan and Charlotte Evilsizor, Morgan and Levi Haulman, Cheyanne and Jocelyn Evilsizor, Abby Jo Evilsizor, Sophie and Easton Zlatarich, and Anna, Olivia and Addison Evilsizor; one great, great-grandchild, Scarlet Gorham; one nephew, Bill (Barb) Kohn of Donnelsville, OH; three great-nephews; aunt Rena (Eldon) Shaner of Monroe, MI; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins in various locations.

She was predeceased by her mother, Lola (Sam) Sharp; her grandparents (parents), Clarence and Clara Neer; uncles, Harold and Lester Neer; aunt Fernell Neer (Myron) Hecker; her first husband, Robert Overfield; her husband, Richard, of 63 years who passed in 2011; sister-in-law, Frances (Paul) Spargur; sister-in-law, Bea (Jim) Kohn; niece, Ada Kohn; brothers-in-law, Donald and Loren Evilsizor; and a very dear friend, Martha aka Myrt Neeld.

Many thanks to the staff at Vancrest Nursing Home for their loving care of Martha Over the past eight years.

Calling hours for family and friends will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 in the WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Urbana.

Memorial contributions may be made in Martha's memory to Urbana Nazarene Church, 1999 Scioto St., Urbana, OH 43078.