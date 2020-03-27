URBANA - Martha M. (Snapp) Pencil went home to be with her Lord and Saviour on Friday March 20,2020 at Urbana Health and Rehab in Urbana, Ohio. She was born February 28, 1930 to Clarence O. and Lenna Harley Snapp in Clark County. She married the love of her life Edwin (Sonny) Pencil on January 10, 1948 and they were blessed with three daughters and one son to fulfill their lives with blessings and joy. Surviving are her loving daughters Polly Russell, Sandy (Ron) Williams and Dixie (Jim) Hayes of Champaign County, grandchildren Jay (Kimberly) Russell, John (Pam) Russell, Kevin (Denise) Williams, Rhonda (Chad) Wallace, Jessica (John) Ruiz-Bueno, Kimberly (Darren) Cushman and Sarah (Tim) Badgett, 24 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren with one due in May. Preceding her in death were her parents, husband Edwin, son Bill E, and son-in-law JD Russell. Martha was known for her bookkeeping skills working for Neal's Sunoco and Howard Supply Company in Urbana and later working for Siemens. She was a very supportive wife to her husband's racing career and loving caregiver in their later years together. Martha was a member of Myrtle Tree Baptist Church of Westville, and a 20 year member of Bethel Baptist Church in Bradenton, Florida. The family would like to sincerely thank all the staff of Urbana Health & Rehab for all their kindness and care and DayCity Hospice for all the compassionate care and support that was so greatly appreciated. Interment of Sonny and Martha's ashes with a graveside memorial service will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions can be made to DayCity Hospice, 8039 Washington Village Dr., Centerville, Ohio, 45439. Services are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio.