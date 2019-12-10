VERSAILLES - Martha Shafer, age 93, of Dayton passed away at a.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019, at Brighton Gardens of Washington Township. Mrs. Shafer was born May 3, 1926, in Kettering, Ohio to the late Alfred and Frankie (Partlow) Kalter. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Shafer was also preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Dr. Alan Shafer, grandson, Daniel Ernest Shafer, brother, Jack Kalter, sister, June (Kalter) Sturm. Mrs. Shafer is survived by children, Gayle and Lew Prine of Springfield, Alan D. Shafer Jr. of St. Paris, Peter and Kathy Shafer of Kettering and Tim and Lisa Shafer of Oakwood; grandchildren, Becky and Alex Sennet, Luke Shafer and Anahita Sharma, Logan Shafer and Nick Shafer; great-grandchild, Dawson Sennet; sister-in-law, Patricia O'Hara of Peebles; step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

As a young adult, Mrs. Shafer served in the Dayton Parks Department telling stories and organizing activities for children. She was a talented actress and dancer, having co-starred with Buddy Ebsen in a Summer Stock Theater production. She loved learning about other cultures and would collect art and furnishings from around the world, and enjoyed traveling internationally with her husband. She had the gift of hospitality and enjoyed preparing meals for family and friends.

She enjoyed living on the farm, loved the outdoors, regularly going on hikes, and was walking a mile a day as recently as 4 years ago. She enjoyed the symphony and was devoted in supporting her children involved in musical performance. Many summers involved fishing and observing the wildlife in the north woods at their cabin in Minnesota.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at BAILEY ZECHAR FUNERAL HOME in Versailles. A graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday at Greenlawn Cemetery in Versailles. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2020, in the Chapel at Fairhaven Church, 637 East Whipp Rd., Centerville, OH followed by a reception with refreshments. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. at the church. Memorial contributions may be made in Dr. Shafer's memory to Dayton Children's Hospital, Attn: Foundation, One Children's Plaza Dayton, OH 45404-1815.