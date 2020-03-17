URBANA - Mary A. Lawson, 75, a resident of Urbana, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Urbana Health and Rehab in Urbana, Ohio. She was born 4-4-44 in Cambridge, MA.

She is survived by five children, Deborah Lawson-Martin, Cheryl Honeycutt, Larry E. Lawson, Robert Lawson Jr and Kenny Bowers; 16 grandkid; 14 great-grandkids and 2 arriving. She was preceded by her adopted parents, Robert and Patricia Robbio; and two daughters, Nora Nickerson and Eileen Lawson.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date at St. Mary Church in Urbana.

A remembrance gathering will be held at Kiser Lake State Park in the summer. Camping and fishing at Kisers was a family pastime. This summer she spent many days there and she tried kayaking for the first time.