URBANA - Mary A. Lawson, 75, Urbana, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Urbana Health and Rehab in Urbana, Ohio. A memorial service will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Urbana, on Aug. 7 at 10 a.m. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Graveside blessings will be held at Oak Dale Cemetery. Following the graveside blessings, the family will hold a potluck dinner at the home of Robert and Chris Lawson.