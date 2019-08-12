URBANA - Mary Alice Walborn, age 75, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Monarch Nursing Home, Marysville.

She was born on January 9, 1944 to the late Robert and Velma (LaRue) South in Cable, OH. In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ramon Walborn; two grandchildren; and two brothers, Norman and Terry South.

She is survived by her children: Beth Wilder, Teressa (Lloyd) Speakman, Rhea Moore, Charles (Dollie) Walborn and Ben (Jennifer Jones) Walborn; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; as well as her siblings, Susie Huey, Becky (Skip) Miller, Slugger South and Bud (Tina) South.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 10 a.m. to noon in the WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, with her funeral beginning at noon. Burial will follow at Myrtle Tree Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.