Mary Ann Routt
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
URBANA - Mary Ann Routt, 69, of Urbana, Ohio passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 in The Arbor in Springfield. Mary Ann was born April 1, 1951 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Lawrence "Huffy" and Gladys (Karns) Huffman. She was a 1969 graduate of Graham High School. Mary Ann was a member of the Catherine Street First Church of God. She enjoyed traveling, shopping, playing cards, puzzle books, getting her hair and nails done and windchimes. Mary Ann loved her cats, "Little Sweetie" and "Stella Meanie." She especially loved spending time with her grandson, as well as the rest of her family and friends. Mary Ann is survived by her daughter, Summer (DeAnna) Routt; her son, Shannon Coleman; her grandson, Ashton "Boogie" Routt; as well as several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; her son, Sean Coleman; her aunt, Liffus; her lifelong friends, Linda Craig and many others. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. Private funeral services will be held Friday, May 15, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana with Pastor Todd Watson officiating. In addition, Live Stream will be available on the Vernon Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 12:45 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made in Mary Ann's memory to the family in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Service
12:45 PM
Send Flowers
MAY
15
Funeral service
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vernon Family Funeral Homes
235 Miami Street
Urbana, OH 43078
(937) 653-8888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 12, 2020
Hi Summer and family, so sorry for your loss. I worked with her at DJFS. I have good memories of her clicking away on the computer keys with her long nails and when you stopped in to visit. Prayers for your family in the days ahead. Sue Amlin Smith
Sue Smith
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved