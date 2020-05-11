URBANA - Mary Ann Routt, 69, of Urbana, Ohio passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 in The Arbor in Springfield. Mary Ann was born April 1, 1951 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Lawrence "Huffy" and Gladys (Karns) Huffman. She was a 1969 graduate of Graham High School. Mary Ann was a member of the Catherine Street First Church of God. She enjoyed traveling, shopping, playing cards, puzzle books, getting her hair and nails done and windchimes. Mary Ann loved her cats, "Little Sweetie" and "Stella Meanie." She especially loved spending time with her grandson, as well as the rest of her family and friends. Mary Ann is survived by her daughter, Summer (DeAnna) Routt; her son, Shannon Coleman; her grandson, Ashton "Boogie" Routt; as well as several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; her son, Sean Coleman; her aunt, Liffus; her lifelong friends, Linda Craig and many others. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. Private funeral services will be held Friday, May 15, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana with Pastor Todd Watson officiating. In addition, Live Stream will be available on the Vernon Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 12:45 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made in Mary Ann's memory to the family in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from May 11 to May 12, 2020.