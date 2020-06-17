Mary Ann Wallace
URBANA — Mary Ann (McLaughlin) Wallace, 97 of Urbana, Ohio passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 in the Kobacker House. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020 in the St. Mary Church, Urbana, Ohio with Father Matt Lee celebrant; the family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. prior. Services entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana.



Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Vernon Family Funeral Homes
235 Miami Street
Urbana, OH 43078
(937) 653-8888
