URBANA — Mary Ann (McLaughlin) Wallace, 97 of Urbana, Ohio passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 in the Kobacker House. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020 in the St. Mary Church, Urbana, Ohio with Father Matt Lee celebrant; the family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. prior. Services entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana.