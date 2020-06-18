Mary Ann (McLaughlin) Wallace
URBANA - Mary Ann (McLaughlin) Wallace, 97, of Urbana, Ohio passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 in the Kobacker House. Mary Ann was born February 15, 1923 in Urbana, Ohio to the late John and Agnes (Buehrle) McLaughlin. She graduated from St. Mary Catholic School and was a lifelong member of the St. Mary Catholic Church. She enjoyed playing cards, gardening, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Mary Ann is survived by her children: Sharon Wallace of Dublin; Mary Jo Ridle of Eufaula, AL; Roger Wallace of Urbana; and Nancy (Joe) Tschappat also of Urbana; 7 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren as well as her sister-in-law, Eleanor McLaughlin. She is preceded in death by her parents; her siblings: John Jr., Mary Katherine, Joseph Michael, Marcella Rose, Robert William, Richard Alexander, William Edmond, Mary, and Edmond William. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, June 22, 2020 in the St. Mary Church, Urbana, Ohio with Father Matt Lee celebrant; the family will receive friends from 10 – 11am prior. Burial will follow at OakDale Cemetery, Urbana. Memorial contributions may be made in Mary Ann's honor to the Kobacker House or to the charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.



Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Send Flowers
JUN
22
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vernon Family Funeral Homes
235 Miami Street
Urbana, OH 43078
(937) 653-8888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
