URBANA - Mary Anne Robison went to be with her Lord on Sunday, December 15, 2019 in Pathway's Alzheimer Unit at the Springfield Masonic Community. She is having a happy reunion in heaven with her husband and love of 70 years, John Clinton Robison, who preceded her in death on June 6, 2018.

Mary Anne was born in Mannington, West Virginia on March 5, 1927. She was the daughter of Goffe Huey Sturm and Mary Anne (Thorne) Sturm. She married John Clinton Robison on January 14, 1948. Mary Anne was a graduate of Mannington High School.

Mary Anne is survived by her daughter, Lynnette (Richard) Bills and son, John Timothy (Annette) Robison. She was a special "Mommaw" to her eight grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren – John (Farley) Bills and Taylor, Colin and Xander, Jeffrey (Alissa) Bills and Evan, Erin and Ethan, Joshua (Lindsey) Bills and Ellie and Claire, Yvonne (Trent) Eckfeld and Collin and Brandon (Desiree) and Makenzie Eckfeld, Michelle Bauer (Matt) Merriman and Bradley and Ben Bauer and Kyliegh (Richard) Linek and Nolan, Maria Peirano and Gabriella and Carabella, Andrew (Brandy) Robison and David, Jackson and Miles, Victoria (Jacob) Tayloe and Nathaniel and Amberliegh and sister-in-law, Peggy Beckett and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband, John, she was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Beryl (Elwood) Calvert and Ruth (Gary) DeVaul and brother, John (Patricia) Sturm and sisters-in-law, Frances (Bill) Hibbs, Pauline Priddy, brothers-in-law, Garry Beckett and Andrew "Jack" (Elizabeth) Robison.

Mary Anne and John were longtime Urbana residents before moving to the Springfield Masonic Community in 2014. Mary Anne loved her family and opened their home to many family, friends and neighbors through the years.

Mary Anne was a member of the First Christian Church of Urbana. She worked at Grimes Manufacturing Company as an inspector but spent the majority of her life as a homemaker. She was a hospice volunteer for many years and cared for the first HIV patient in Champaign County. She enjoyed working in her rose garden and playing the piano. She was a member of the Urbana Chapter #530, Order of the Eastern Star.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Mike Stewart officiating. Friends may call 10-11 a.m., prior to the service. Burial will follow at Oak Dale Cemetery, Urbana.

The family would like to thank the staff at Pathways for the wonderful love and care that they provided Mary Anne and the family as she battled Alzheimer's disease.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First Christian Church, 116 Orange Street, Urbana, OH 43089.

