WEST LIBERTY - Mary Deloris Goings, 88, of Urbana, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 9, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family. She was born August 19, 1931 in Tradersville, Ohio, the daughter of Mitchell and Etta (Ballard) Harrington. She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth J. Goings in 2018. Mary was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be sadly missed by all that knew her. Survivors include daughters Suzan (Thad) Cushman, Marsha (Richard) Evans; grandchildren Paul (Tammy Shaffer) Evans, Thad Allen (Shelly) Cushman, Teresa Phillips, Greg (Tiffany Thompson) Cushman, April (Tim) Wilson; great-grandchildren Dylan Gentis, Cole (Aly) Wilson, Reese (Chelsea) Wilson, Bailey Cushman, Van Phillips, Victory Wilson, Denver and Cody Cushman; great-grandchild Rain Wilson. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Helen Hollar, Gene, Donald and Norman Harrington, Frances Dunham, Eleanor Terrell, infant brother Larry Harrington, great-granddaughter Grace Phillips. Pastor Mark Hackworth will officiate a graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 in the Maple Grove Cemetery, North Lewisburg, Ohio. Arrangements are in the care of JENNINGS FARLEY & SEELEY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, West Liberty, Ohio. In lieu of flowers contributions may be directed to Universal Home Health & Hospice or Renewed Strength Church, Westville, Ohio.