URBANA - Mary Dorothy Lewis, 89, of Mechanicsburg passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 in Good Shepherd Village nursing facility. She was born November 1, 1930 in Columbiana County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Leland and Helen Lewis. Mary was a kind and loving caregiver to both people and animals. She loved pampering her dogs and helped many parents by babysitting their children. She loved crocheting, collecting dolls and playing cards with her neighbor, Ginger Jones. She was preceded in death by her beloved foster family, Acris and Hazel Moore, Jim Moore, Roger Moore, Jeaniene Dixon and Sharon Riddle. Following Mary's wishes her body will be cremated. An open house will be held at the home of Barry and Lisa Moore, 3380 Adell Dr., Urbana. Please join the family in celebrating Mary's life on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 2 to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Village, 422 N Burnett Rd., Springfield, OH 45503. The family is being served by VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana.