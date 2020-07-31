1/1
URBANA - Mary E. Putt, 74, of Springfield, Ohio passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 in the Northwood Nursing Home, Springfield. Mary was born May 17, 1946 in Bushnell, Illinois, the daughter of the late Harvey and Evelyn (Campbell) Reed. She enjoyed her church life. She also enjoyed watching movies. Mary was a good cook. She loved spending time with her family, especially her kids and grandkids. Mary is survived by her husband, Charles Putt; her sons, Brad and Edward Putt; her sister, Marsha "Marty" and Ron Schmidt; her brother, Billy Crawford; her 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Jim Crawford. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. The use of face masks is required. A gathering of friends and family will be held noon-1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor James T. Morehouse officiating. Burial will follow at Grandview Cemetery, Urbana. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.



