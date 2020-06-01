MARYSVILLE - Mary E. Tomblin, 68, of Marysville died unexpectedly Friday morning, May 29, at her home here in Marysville. A person of great faith, she went home to be with her Lord following declining health in recent months. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her. Mary was born May 3, 1952 in Marysville to the late Tom and Isabelle Haynes Kaufman. She was also preceded in death by her sister Carolyn Kaufman. She is survived by her husband Douglas Tomblin whom she married July 25, 1971 in Urbana; their sons, Andy (Brooke) Tomblin of Plain City, Michael Tomblin of Richwood; granddaughters, Tori Tomblin of Fairborn, Gracie Tomblin of Plain City; siblings, Tommy Kaufman of Woodstock, Ron Kaufman of Urbana, Gloria Kaufman of Urbana, Barb Smith of Marysville; nephews, Richard Grauman, Joey Smith; nieces, Amanda Shirk, Brittany Smith, and Melanie Ehrle. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Milford Center Cemetery with Pastor Kelvin Cooke officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Mary Haven in care of INGRAM FUNERAL HOME, who is completing arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.ingramfuneralservice.com.
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.