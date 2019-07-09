URBANA - Mary Helen Dillon, 76, of Urbana and formerly West Milton passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 in Franciscan Health Center, Michigan City, Indiana.

She was born October 19, 1942, the daughter of Floyd and Helen (Sager) Pflaumer. In 1966 she married husband Marshall at Messiah Lutheran in Urbana, who precedes her in death.

Education was Mary's passion. After graduation from Urbana High School, she attended college at Wittenberg, earning her Bachelor of Science in Education and later Wright State University for her Masters. She taught elementary school for 35 years at Graham, Urbana and Milton-Union schools.

She was a member of Delta Theta Tau, Alpha Theta Chapter Sorority. She enjoyed her garden, but most of all she loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children, Mark (Heather) Dillon and their son Chase of West Chester, Ohio, Melissa (Mike) Bohacek and their daughters Lisa, Stephanie and Lucy of Michiana Shores, Indiana, Michelle (Tom) Phillips and sons Marshall and William of Lakeland, Florida, brother Phil (Karen) Pflaumer of Hamilton, Ohio, sister, Ruth (Dan) Rooney of Urbana.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. July 12, 2019 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 in Messiah Lutheran Church, with Pastor Ray Branstiter officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Urbana.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to The , 1373 Grandview Avenue, Ste. 200, Columbus, Ohio 43212-2804 or the Messiah Lutheran Church of Urbana at 1013 East Lawn Avenue, Urbana, Ohio 43078. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com