URBANA - Mary Jane Curl Canan, age 87, lived at the same address in Urbana off and on from birth to death. She was the daughter of Lucile and Edmund Guillaume and granddaughter of Judge Clark and Bess Sharpe. She was married to Jerry W. Curl for twenty years and to William J. Canan for thirty years. She taught all grades from third through college for thirty years. She was preceded in death by two of her three children: Lucie Ann Curl and Jerry D. Curl. She is survived by son Michael W. Curl (Phyllis), granddaughter Brittany (Carl) and great-granddaughter Addalyn Tackett of Urbana; step-children Michael (Vickie) Canan of Pomeroy, OH, Michele (Vern) Sloan of Urbana, OH, Cathy Chadeayne of Jacksonville, FL and Jeff (Shelly) Canan of Springfield; and their collectively ten adult children.

Her body is donated to the U of Dayton Anatomical Gift Program. A family service will be private.