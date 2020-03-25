ST. PARIS — Mary K. Douglas, 75, of St. Paris, Ohio, passed away March 23, 2020 in her home.

She was born April 30, 1944 in Urbana, the daughter of Hazel (Rigsby) and Normal Salyer, Sr. Mary was retired from the I.O.O.F. Home where she had worked as a Unit Clerk. She loved to work puzzles and shop.

Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Sterling and Janie Douglas, Jr. of St. Paris; six grandchildren, Jessica Douglas, Dustin Jewell, Josh (Carissa) Jewell, Lacey Jewell, Jessica (Bradley) Evans, and Aaron Rutherford (fiancée Taylor Keeran); great-grandchildren, Preystn Miller, Koltten Miller, Ellie Ringler, Makena Jewell, Kaelyn Jewell, Cameron Jewell, Braylee Evans, and Arabella Rutherford on the way; siblings, Dorothy Moore, Janet Longsworth, and Roy R. (Naomi) Salyer, Sr.; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Rhonda Jewell; siblings, Donald, Raymond, James "Jimmy," Thomas "Buster," Normal Jr., Joyce, and Hazel; father of her children, Sterling Douglas, Sr.; and her parents. Due to the COVID-19 situation, memorial services will be postponed and held at a later date. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

