URBANA - Mary L. Holycross, of Urbana, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at her home. She was born on June 4, 1927, in Urbana, the daughter of the late Wilbur and Ola (Zerkle) Neer. Mary worked many years at Plastic Research. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Richard Bailey; daughter-in-law, Vicki Holycross; grandchildren, Rob Holycross, Gary Bailey and Jenifer Bailey; great-grandchildren, Tessa McCormick, Max Bailey, Kristin and Jess Bailey, Cierra Sturgell, Jayden Sturgell and Drew Kendall; and two great-great-grandchildren, Lucy and Lola McCormick. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Holycross; son, Terry Holycross; and several family members. Viewing will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. with the service starting at 11 a.m. at WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME. Burial will follow at Oak Dale Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.