Mary L. Taylor
WEST LIBERTY — Mary L. Taylor, 90 of West Liberty, Ohio passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 in the VanCrest Nursing Home, Urbana. She was born January 23, 1930 in London, Ohio the daughter of the late Charles and Birdie (Gregg) Badgley. Mary was known as a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and grandmother. She loved all her children and grandchildren with all her heart. Mary loved her family and was said to be "one of the strongest women" having raised 5 children, loving countless grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mary had a generous soul, and no one ever came to Mary's house and left empty-handed or hungry. She is now reunited with her loving husband, Donald, in their heavenly home. Mary is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Shuster Wadsworth; her sons, Charles (Cora) Taylor, Chris (Sharon) Taylor, and Timothy Taylor; 14 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren; her twin sister, Lillian Comer as well as numerous grandchildren and several great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 53 years, Donald Taylor; her sons, Larry Taylor and Mark Anthony; her siblings, Eugene Badgley and Bernadine Harrington and brother-in-law, William Comer.

Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. The use of face masks is required. A gathering of friends and family will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in the FRESHWATER, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, North Lewisburg. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Carl Spain officiating. Burial will take place in Maple Grove Cemetery, North Lewisburg. Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com



Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Vernon Family Funeral Homes
235 Miami Street
Urbana, OH 43078
(937) 653-8888
