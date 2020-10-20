ST. PARIS - Mary Logan Pollock, aged 93, of St. Paris was called home on October 17, 2020 after a long illness, and an event-filled life. She was born Mary Elaine Logan on June 7, 1927 to the late Ralph Ketterer Logan and Doris Elva Lutes in Massillon, OH. She grew up in Bedford, Ohio, graduating from Bedford High School in 1945. In May 1945 she enlisted in the United States Cadet Nurse Corps of the Public Health Service, which had been nationalized as part of the War effort during WWII.

In 1949 she married the late Dr. Clifford R. Pollock, who was then serving in the USAF Medical Corps. Over the next thirty years she raised her family as an Air Force spouse establishing temporary homes in California, Texas, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio in the USA and in Libya, Turkey, France and Germany. Mary embraced the people, culture, and traditions in all of her "hometowns" and engaged her family in the local activities in all 14 locations.

In 1977 Colonel & Mrs. Pollock moved to Saint Paris, Ohio where they restored their Victorian residence and became active in the community.

Mary Pollock became a real estate professional and was an Agent for nearly 40 years, with Market Square Realty in Urbana. Over the years she sold over 500 properties, many two or three times. She was active in the Springfield and Mid-Ohio Boards of Realtors and in the Ohio Board of Realtors where she was the first and only woman to ever receive their two highest statewide awards (Distinguished Service & Philip R. Barnes RPAC Achievement Award). In 2019 the Ohio Board of Realtors named their statewide lifetime achievement award after her and she was the first person to receive this award.

She had a life-long interest in music and for 38 years entertained the residents of Champaign County with her Calliope and Wurlitzer Band Organ in parades and at the Historical Society's Oktoberfest.

Mary was an International Trustee of the Musical Box Society International (MBSI) and served as Chairman of the Mid-American Chapter of MBSI. She was a founding member of the Carousel Organ Association of America, and member of the Automated Musical Instrument Collectors Association.

As a member of these musical organizations she traveled the globe and had a particular affection for New Zealand where she had many close friends.

Mary Pollock was a member of the St. Paris Antique Study Club; St. Paris United Methodist Church; Champaign County Arts Council, Historical Society & Preservation Alliance; Sons and Daughters of the Pilgrims; Daughters of the American Revolution; and Dames of the Loyal Legion of the United States. She was an active supporter of Republican Candidates and Causes and for many years served on the Executive Committee of the Champaign County Republican Party.

Within her family she was the last representative of her generation. She is survived by three children, Clifford R. Pollock of Bloomington, IL, Susan P. Kossman (Steven P.) of Normal, IL, and Robert D. Pollock (Catherine Harris) of Urbana, OH; four grandchildren, Nicholas Kossman (Roo), Wheat Ridge, CO, Alexandra M. Boyle (Sean), Cincinnati OH, Joshua T. Kossman (Jillian), New Orleans, LA, Caitlin K. Hyde (Jake), Normal, IL; two great-granddaughters, Annelia Klink and Bryar Hyde of Normal, IL, and one great-grandson, Ryman Boyle of Cincinnati, OH.

Several years ago Mary asked six friends to serve as honorary pallbearers. They are "B" Bronson of the Musical Box Society International; Billy Hanlin of Billy Casper's Body Shop; Brian Nicol of The Peoples Savings Bank; Dale Thornton of Thornton's Carpet and Interiors; Jeff Thurman of Jeff's Automotive Services; and Dennis Van Hoose of Market Square Realty.

Visitation will be held at the St Paris United Methodist Church, 208 W. Walnut Street, St. Paris, Ohio 43072 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, social distancing and masks will be required at the visitation. A private family graveside service will immediately follow at the family plot in Evergreen Cemetery, St. Paris. ATKINS-SHIVELY FUNERAL HOME, St. Paris, Ohio is serving the family.

Donations in memory of Mary may be made to Cancer Association Of Champaign County, P.O. Box 38125,Urbana, OH 43078.