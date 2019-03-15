URBANA - Mary Lou Bailey, age 86, of Urbana, Ohio passed away peacefully on March 14, 2019 at Hearth and Home of Urbana. She was born November 23, 1932 in North Lewisburg, Ohio to the late William Arthur and Emma Amelia (Durnell) Williams. She married Carrol Eugene Bailey on March 9, 1951 in Harpster, Ohio. He preceded her in death on May 21, 2017. Mary is survived by her brother James (Carolyn) Williams of Flora, Indiana and sister Jeannie (Arthur) Travis of Hilliard, Ohio; two children, Mark (Susan Oelker) of Urbana, Ohio and Diana Carol (Neil) Naiman of Kewadin, Michigan; seven grandchildren, Shawn (Meredith) Bailey of Columbus, Ohio, Renae (Brian) Wainwright of Atlanta, Georgia, Amy (Christopher) Louthan of Dublin, Ohio, Chad (Nichole) Naiman of Corydon, Indiana, Kyle (April) Naiman of Oxford, Ohio, Lisa (James) Tuttle of Cadillac, Michigan and Lindsay (Andrew) Raymond of Elk Rapids, Michigan; and ten great-grandchildren, Eva and Gwendolyn Bailey, Dane and Grady Naiman, Olivia, Lyla and Theodore Naiman, Reese and Ryan Raymond, and Owen Louthan.

Mary graduated from North Lewisburg High School in 1950. She was class valedictorian and secretary, basketball cheerleader, and played the accordion in the school orchestra. She worked as Secretary to the Principal and Superintendent in the West Liberty-Salem School system for a number of years. She and Carrol moved to Florida in 1980 where she continued to work as an Administrative Assistant in the Pinellas County School System Athletic Department until her retirement. Mary was also a member of Eastern Star most of her adult life.

Mary and Carrol both enjoyed their time in Florida where they lived in a number of different communities including St. Petersburg, Clearwater, and Bradenton until relocating to Urbana to be near family and friends following their retirement.

Mary will be remembered as an extremely hard worker, for her warm heart and devout love and loyalty to her family, who will greatly miss her positive and significant influence. Her beautiful smile touched all with whom she came in contact. She loved playing cards, fishing and most any kind of competitive activity.

The family would like to thank the staff of Hearth and Home of Urbana and Kindred for the compassionate and quality care they provided Mary prior to her passing.

A celebration of Mary's life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 16 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana with Pastor David Brown of the Kingscreek United Methodist Church officiating. Viewing will commence at 1 p.m. and continue until the celebration begins. A private burial will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 in the Maple Grove Cemetery, North Lewisburg.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 31 W. Whipp Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45459 or Kindred , 787 Washington Village Dr. 350, Dayton, Ohio 45459

